Schaubühne Berlin gives a contemporary interpretation to Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'

The contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's classic "Hamlet" by the German theatrical company Schaubühne Berlin will be performed in Shanghai this week.

A modern take of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" explores the conflict between contemplation and action. The play is directed by Thomas Ostermeier, resident director of the Schaubühne Berlin, and stars versatile actor Lars Eidinger as Hamlet. It is being presented in Shanghai by the German theater troupe Schaubühne Berlin for the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Shakespeare lays forth the depraved and corrupt power structure inside the Danish royal family in this masterpiece, which becomes a twisted labyrinth that ensnares Hamlet. Hamlet, unable to contend with the absurdity and irony of the imperial court's game rules, sinks into a deep depression and withdraws into himself. The main paradox in this updated version is the protagonist's incapacity. The innate ambivalence and moral ambiguity within him proves to be an insurmountable obstacle on his path to vengeance.

Shakespeare created over 20 characters, and six actors will skillfully play them by swiftly switching roles. "I am one of the few directors who is still creating classic plays," director Ostermeier said. "But the value of drama is closely linked to contemporary." "Seeing the title of the plays, the audience may think they were watching a classical work by Shakespeare, Chekhov, or Ibsen," Ostermeier said. "But they will find out that the works actually reflect the world of our days, including the relation between people and society, and how much society influences its people."

"Hamlet" was well-received in Tianjin in 2015, with audiences calling it "the craziest version of Hamlet." "I have been playing this role for 16 years," said Eidinger. "Personally, I'm also largely influenced by my stage experience, which is much more exciting than real life." Eidinger was passionate about China and its audiences. "I first visited China in 2003 in Taipei. I have to say it gave me a feeling of home," he said.

"I'm happy to learn that drama enjoys a respectable standing and reputation in China. The quality of audience is also high," he said. Although the performances are created in Germany for German audiences, Tobias Veit, executive director of Schaubühne, said he is happy to see that spectators from various cultural backgrounds have varying opinions. "This is a great phenomenon, which in turn nourishes our work," he said. "When our works are performed in places like Beijing, Tianjin, and Wuzhen County (Zhejiang Province), they have garnered positive reviews. Therefore, I'm really excited about this round of performances in Shanghai."