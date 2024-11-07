﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Music festival features new works from around the world

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Highlights of the musical offerings at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music include a youth morin khuur orchestra from Inner Mongolia with a "Greetings from the Grasslands" concert.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0

Contemporary compositions by 80 national and international composers will be presented during the 2024 Shanghai Contemporary Music Festival at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music from November 18 to 24.

Launched in 2008 as Shanghai New Music Week, it changed its name in 2022, maintaining its purpose of popularizing contemporary music and fostering communication between Chinese artists and their foreign counterparts.

Music festival features new works from around the world

While classical music remains a foundation of the music market and education, new music, especially contemporary music created after the 1950s, represents today and even speaks for the future.

Zhou Xianglin, dean of the conservatory's composition department, said there will be nine concerts at this year's festival featuring original works.

Participants will include the Ensemble L'ltinéraire from France and the Youth, this year's festival has invited a youth morin khuur orchestra from Inner Mongolia for a "Greeting from the Grasslands" concert.

Music festival features new works from around the world
Ti Gong

Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, is the festival's artistic director.

"We invited a music troupe from Xinjiang Autonomous Region last year, and now it's turn for music from Inner Mongolia," said Zhou.

"The performers are bringing with them the local intangible cultural heritage music, which urban people rarely have the opportunity to listen to so closely," he said.

November 18's opening concert will be presented by the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Zhang Guoyong at Shangyin Opera House.

Music festival features new works from around the world

The 2024 Shanghai Contemporary Music Festival schedule.

The Shanghai Opera House Orchestra, Wuxi Chinese Orchestra and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will all perform during the festival.

The festival will also feature lectures and master classes by international and domestic composers.

Music forums and workshops will be open to composition students from 11 music academies around the country.

Those interested can follow Shanghai Academy of Music's WeChat account "shcm1927" for more information and make appointments for the free lectures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     