﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Latest in "Metaphysics" series opens at Being Art Museum

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
The "Metaphysics 2024: Restart" exhibition at the Being Art Museum revives a landmark series in China's abstract art scene and brings together 34 artists from Shanghai.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Latest in "Metaphysics" series opens at Being Art Museum
Ti Gong

The "Metaphysics 2024: Restart" exhibition opens in Shanghai.

The "Metaphysics 2024: Restart" exhibition opened on Thursday at the Being Art Museum, reviving a landmark series in China's abstract art scene.

Curated by Li Xu, the "Metaphysics" series, first launched in 2001, was a pioneering force in introducing abstract art to public museums in China. After its successful runs at the Shanghai Art Museum in the early 2000s, the series has returned with a fresh perspective, bringing together 34 artists who were born in Shanghai or live in the city.

Many of the featured artists, including Ding Yi and Zhou Changjiang, were part of the original series and are now major figures in Chinese abstract art.

This exhibition not only brings a key project back but also underscores Shanghai's ongoing influence in the development of contemporary abstract art in China.

The exhibition, part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, will run through January 5, 2025.

If you go:

Date: Through January 5, 2025

Venue: Being Art Museum 碧云美术馆

Address: 135 Hongfeng Road 红枫路135号

Admission: 30 yuan

Latest in "Metaphysics" series opens at Being Art Museum

"Appearance of Crosses 2024-B9" by Ding Yi

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     