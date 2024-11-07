Latest in "Metaphysics" series opens at Being Art Museum

The "Metaphysics 2024: Restart" exhibition opened on Thursday at the Being Art Museum, reviving a landmark series in China's abstract art scene.

Curated by Li Xu, the "Metaphysics" series, first launched in 2001, was a pioneering force in introducing abstract art to public museums in China. After its successful runs at the Shanghai Art Museum in the early 2000s, the series has returned with a fresh perspective, bringing together 34 artists who were born in Shanghai or live in the city.

Many of the featured artists, including Ding Yi and Zhou Changjiang, were part of the original series and are now major figures in Chinese abstract art.

This exhibition not only brings a key project back but also underscores Shanghai's ongoing influence in the development of contemporary abstract art in China.

The exhibition, part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, will run through January 5, 2025.