Suzhou Creek riverside pulses with cutting-edge art

"Art in Suhe Haus" has transformed the historic Suhe Haus on Suzhou Creek into a cutting-edge hub for art, technology, and imagination.

The month-long art event, now in its second edition, opened to the public on Saturday in the iconic 1930s Art Deco building, once the home of the National Industrial Bank of China and now a thriving global art community.

Co-organized by Suhe Haus and T Magazine China, this year's event, titled "Pulsing Signals," explores how art transcends time and space. With a focus on the intersection of technology, science, and the humanities, it sparks urgent conversations about the future, challenging audiences to rethink the role of art in shaping tomorrow's world.

Running until December 8, the event features ten thought-provoking exhibitions. A key highlight is "Three-Body Art Project Prologue: First Contact," curated by Iris Long.