Suzhou Creek riverside pulses with cutting-edge art
"Art in Suhe Haus" has transformed the historic Suhe Haus on Suzhou Creek into a cutting-edge hub for art, technology, and imagination.
The month-long art event, now in its second edition, opened to the public on Saturday in the iconic 1930s Art Deco building, once the home of the National Industrial Bank of China and now a thriving global art community.
Co-organized by Suhe Haus and T Magazine China, this year's event, titled "Pulsing Signals," explores how art transcends time and space. With a focus on the intersection of technology, science, and the humanities, it sparks urgent conversations about the future, challenging audiences to rethink the role of art in shaping tomorrow's world.
Running until December 8, the event features ten thought-provoking exhibitions. A key highlight is "Three-Body Art Project Prologue: First Contact," curated by Iris Long.
Inspired by Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem," the exhibition uses the iconic trilogy as a springboard to explore pressing questions in science and technology.
Featured artists like Xu Bing and Rohini Devasher - an artist-in-residence at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research - bridge the worlds of art and science, encouraging visitors to engage with complex global issues through creative practice.
Other must-see exhibits include "Bodyscapes in Motion," "House of Mirrors" by Finnish female artist Henni Alftan, and "Inferno Rosa" by German female artist Sarah Buckner.
T Magazine China also presents "Click Together," showcasing the work of 20 emerging photographers pushing the boundaries of fashion photography.
On the historic building's balconies, British artist Steve Messam has unveiled "Packaged," a striking inflatable installation as part of the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project.
Meanwhile, on the rooftop, Oscar Wang's "Journey" expands the boundaries of space, inviting visitors to rethink the relationship between people and their environment.
If you go:
Date: 11am-7pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, through December 8
Venue: Suhe Haus 苏河皓司
Address: 30 Wen'an Rd 文安路 30 号
Tip: Admission is required for the "Three-Body Art Project Prologue: First Contact" exhibition. All other exhibitions are free of charge.