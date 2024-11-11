Pudong puppets put on a show for festival crowds

A puppet-filled extravaganza has wrapped up in Pudong as part of the 8th Shanghai International Puppet Festival.

The second Puppet Carnival opened over the weekend at the Pudong Culture and Arts Guidance Center, offering a variety of activities for all ages, including puppet parades, live performances, and cultural experiences.

The event kicked off with a colorful puppet parade that took visitors on a nostalgic journey through childhood memories. The Shanghai Puppet Theater brought to life iconic haipai (Shanghai-style) puppets, including a string puppet of Monkey King and the beloved Black Cat Detective from classic Chinese animation.