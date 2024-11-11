Pudong puppets put on a show for festival crowds
A puppet-filled extravaganza has wrapped up in Pudong as part of the 8th Shanghai International Puppet Festival.
The second Puppet Carnival opened over the weekend at the Pudong Culture and Arts Guidance Center, offering a variety of activities for all ages, including puppet parades, live performances, and cultural experiences.
The event kicked off with a colorful puppet parade that took visitors on a nostalgic journey through childhood memories. The Shanghai Puppet Theater brought to life iconic haipai (Shanghai-style) puppets, including a string puppet of Monkey King and the beloved Black Cat Detective from classic Chinese animation.
Also drawing crowds was the "A Journey Through Time: The Evolution of Haipai Puppetry" exhibition, where visitors explored the rich history of Shanghai puppetry, from its traditional roots to its modern-day revival.
The opening ceremony also featured "The Nine-colored Deer," a multimedia shadow play by the Shanghai Puppet Theater, which wowed audiences with its innovative use of light and shadow.
In addition to local performances, the festival also showcased a selection of international puppet shows, including "One Million Years B.C." by Germany's The Fifth Wheel, "The Little Prince" by Armenia's Teatrol Theatre, and "Dreamer and the Rainbow Tiger" by Australia's Dream Puppets.