﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:35 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
The Shanghai Opera House will host a full performance of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" in Shanghai, with opera singers from Italy, Spain and Canada.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:35 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0

The Shanghai Opera House is teaming up with opera singers from Italy, Spain, and Canada to present the full version of "Don Giovanni" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Mozart wrote "Don Giovanni" during his prime, which premiered in Prague in 1787. For millennia, adapters and re-creators have favored the unscrupulous protagonist.

Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast
Ti Gong

Shanghai Opera House orchestra and singers during a rehearsal.

Shanghai Grand Theater hosted the Shanghai Opera House's "Don Giovanni" concert opera four years ago. Some of the greatest theatrical music survived without stagecraft.

The opera house is now collaborating with international singers and creators on a new stage version.

"It's always a challenge to sing Don Giovanni," remarked Italian bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni, who is making his second trip to Shanghai.

Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast
Ti Gong

Shanghai Opera House director Xu Zhong.

"Every time I sing the role, I feel like I missed something," said Pisaroni. "He's complicated, seductive and charming. I hope I get it right this time."

Yang Jingze, director and multimedia designer, drew inspiration for the opera's stage setting from garden designs in Sevilla and the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.

"The classical mirror frame represents the glory and tradition of the past," according to Yang. "On the stage, we fold, reset, and rotate the two retro-style mirror frames to inject vitality and creativity into the whole performance."

Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast
Ti Gong

Performers' costumes

In addition to the wellknown arias and duets of numerous characters, this whole opera contains a considerable number of rhythmically difficult polyphonic chorus parts and recitatives.

The opera house asked Italian vocal instructor Alessandro Amoretti to help the singers with musical elements such as language, breath, and tension. Amoretti will also play harpsichord during the performance.

Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast
Ti Gong

Director and multimedia designer Yang Jingze

Performance info

Dates: November 15-16, 7:30pm; November 17, 2pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院

Address: No. 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Shanghai Grand Theater
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     