Shanghai Opera House's 'Don Giovanni' features international cast

The Shanghai Opera House is teaming up with opera singers from Italy, Spain, and Canada to present the full version of "Don Giovanni" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival. Mozart wrote "Don Giovanni" during his prime, which premiered in Prague in 1787. For millennia, adapters and re-creators have favored the unscrupulous protagonist.

Shanghai Grand Theater hosted the Shanghai Opera House's "Don Giovanni" concert opera four years ago. Some of the greatest theatrical music survived without stagecraft. The opera house is now collaborating with international singers and creators on a new stage version. "It's always a challenge to sing Don Giovanni," remarked Italian bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni, who is making his second trip to Shanghai.



"Every time I sing the role, I feel like I missed something," said Pisaroni. "He's complicated, seductive and charming. I hope I get it right this time." Yang Jingze, director and multimedia designer, drew inspiration for the opera's stage setting from garden designs in Sevilla and the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. "The classical mirror frame represents the glory and tradition of the past," according to Yang. "On the stage, we fold, reset, and rotate the two retro-style mirror frames to inject vitality and creativity into the whole performance."



In addition to the wellknown arias and duets of numerous characters, this whole opera contains a considerable number of rhythmically difficult polyphonic chorus parts and recitatives. The opera house asked Italian vocal instructor Alessandro Amoretti to help the singers with musical elements such as language, breath, and tension. Amoretti will also play harpsichord during the performance.



