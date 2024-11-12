Italian masked performers thrill Xuhui audience
The award-winning Fraternal Compagnia APS staged their acclaimed mask performance "Masquerade" in Shanghai's Xuhui District recently.
The performance was at the V+ Lighthouse, a public space within Xuhui Vanke Mall that blends children's reading programs with the mall's membership services. V+ Lighthouse is part of Xuhui's growing initiative to create reading spaces at the doorstep, with nearly 30 such locations now throughout the district
Founded in 2000, Fraternal Compagnia APS earned international recognition for its work in Commedia dell'Arte and social theater. In 2010, the troupe organized the first World Commedia dell'Arte Day in Bologna, supported by UNESCO and the Italian Centre of the International Theater Institute. This year, they received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Known for its exaggerated forms and fixed character types, Italian mask theater shares striking similarities with traditional Chinese mask culture. The masks are not just props, but powerful cultural symbols exploring the complexities of human nature and society through humor and satire.
"Masquerade" brought the rich tradition of Italian mask theater to life, highlighting iconic characters like the Venetian merchant Pantalone. Its interactive format was one of its most engaging features. Through a blend of improvisation, comedic stereotypes, and direct audience involvement, the show invited spectators to become part of the action, making each moment feel spontaneous and lively.
The event was organized by the Xuhui District Library in collaboration with the Oriental Danology Institute and the China Pi Culture Exchange Center.