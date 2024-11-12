Italian masked performers thrill Xuhui audience

The award-winning Fraternal Compagnia APS staged their acclaimed mask performance "Masquerade" in Shanghai's Xuhui District recently.

The performance was at the V+ Lighthouse, a public space within Xuhui Vanke Mall that blends children's reading programs with the mall's membership services. V+ Lighthouse is part of Xuhui's growing initiative to create reading spaces at the doorstep, with nearly 30 such locations now throughout the district

Founded in 2000, Fraternal Compagnia APS earned international recognition for its work in Commedia dell'Arte and social theater. In 2010, the troupe organized the first World Commedia dell'Arte Day in Bologna, supported by UNESCO and the Italian Centre of the International Theater Institute. This year, they received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe.