The Philadelphia Orchestra joined with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a chamber concert at ShanghaiTech University.

The Philadelphia Orchestra fulfilled its promise to ShanghaiTech University students by returning to the campus to stage a chamber concert together with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra. It was exactly a year earlier that the orchestra paid its 13th visit to China, which served as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of its first visit in 1973. The Philadelphia Orchestra was the first American orchestra to visit the People's Republic of China half a century ago at the suggestion of then-US president Richard Nixon. They visited ShanghaiTech University for master classes and also performed last year.

Ti Gong

The Philadelphia Orchestra joined with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a chamber concert on Wednesday evening, which attracted over 800 visitors. The musicians performed works by Beethoven, Dvorak, and Weber, and "From Holberg's Time" by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg, in memory of Danish playwright Ludvig Holberg. In addition to classic symphonies, the programs also featured the original composition "The Suhe Creek" by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra's resident composer Gong Tianpeng.

Ti Gong

Amid the warm applause of the audiences, Chinese and American musicians returned to the stage near the end of the concert and jointly performed the classic Chinese folk song "Reflections of the Moon on Erquan." Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts executive director Ryan Fleur and composer Gong held an open dialogue for ShanghaiTech University students, during which they discussed creativity in music and shared their personal stories.

Ti Gong