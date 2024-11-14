Fabrice Hyber: Don't hesitate to create exceptional things for public spaces

Fabrice Hyber, a French contemporary artist known for his unique fusion of art, science, and environmental consciousness, has created two monumental works, L'amitié (Friendship) and La Forêt (The Forest), as part of the Shanghai in My Mind art project.

Recently installed at the Lujiazui subway station in Shanghai, these works offer a profound reflection on the interconnectedness of nature and humanity.

Hyber's vision transcends the mere decoration of public space, proposing instead that these artworks become vibrant meeting points, fostering human connection and dialogue.

In this interview, he shares his philosophy behind transforming urban spaces into places of reflection and interaction, where art serves as a catalyst for communal bonds.