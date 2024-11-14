﻿
Fabrice Hyber: Don't hesitate to create exceptional things for public spaces

A pair of porcelain pieces by the French artist have recently been installed at the Lujiazui subway station. In this interview, he shares his philosophy behind his art.
Fabrice Hyber, a French contemporary artist known for his unique fusion of art, science, and environmental consciousness, has created two monumental works, L'amitié (Friendship) and La Forêt (The Forest), as part of the Shanghai in My Mind art project.

Recently installed at the Lujiazui subway station in Shanghai, these works offer a profound reflection on the interconnectedness of nature and humanity.

Hyber's vision transcends the mere decoration of public space, proposing instead that these artworks become vibrant meeting points, fostering human connection and dialogue.

In this interview, he shares his philosophy behind transforming urban spaces into places of reflection and interaction, where art serves as a catalyst for communal bonds.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Key Insights from Fabrice Hyber

  • I SOWED SEEDS, PLANTED TREES, HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF TREES, and now there is a forest. People can do the same at home. They can plant trees and create a landscape around their homes, whether small or large – it doesn't matter.
  • THE IDEA IS FOR PEOPLE TO SEE THAT THERE ARE BEAUTIFUL PLACES where they can enjoy spend time and I hope they can be inspired to create.
  • What's exceptional in China is that once you have an idea, it's easy to find the energy and people to work with to make it happen.
  • YOU ARRIVE FROM ONE WAY, YOU PASS THROUGH ANOTHER; THERE ARE MANY PATHS HERE...In fact, it's like in the valley where I come from: there are paths of earth, paths of water, there are streams, there are connections everywhere, and I think cities, a city like Shanghai, is full of connections, just like in my valley.
  • I CREATED THIS FOREST; THERE WAS NO FOREST, THERE WAS NOTHING AT ALL BEFORE. I sowed seeds, planted trees, hundreds of thousands of trees, and now there is a forest.
  • YOU DON'T NEED TO HESITATE TO CREATE EXCEPTIONAL THINGS FOR PUBLIC SPACES.
  • At this point, people are crossing paths in the subway, at these intersections. Yes, they cross paths here, and sometimes they might pass each other every day, and a friendship can be born – that's the idea.

﻿
