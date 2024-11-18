Young writer tells local children of inspiration for novel 'Abul's Monkey King'

Young Chinese writer Chen Weijun's new offering "Abul's Monkey King," a heartwarming story about the emotional bond between African children and Chinese peacekeepers, received a warm welcome at the recent China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair.

On Sunday, Chen shared with children how his creation process works and where the inspiration for his children's book came from.

Years ago, Chen was deeply moved by the speech by the wife of a peacekeeping police officer, who was also a high school classmate of Chen.

That inspired him to write a novel about the bravery of peacekeeping soldiers, as well as the firm support and devotion of their families.