Feature / Art & Culture

Young writer tells local children of inspiration for novel 'Abul's Monkey King'

  15:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
Young Chinese writer Chen Weijun's new offering is a heartwarming story about the emotional bond between African children and Chinese peacekeepers.
Young writer Chen Weijun talks with local children about his book "Abul's Monkey King."

Young Chinese writer Chen Weijun's new offering "Abul's Monkey King," a heartwarming story about the emotional bond between African children and Chinese peacekeepers, received a warm welcome at the recent China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair.

On Sunday, Chen shared with children how his creation process works and where the inspiration for his children's book came from.

Years ago, Chen was deeply moved by the speech by the wife of a peacekeeping police officer, who was also a high school classmate of Chen.

That inspired him to write a novel about the bravery of peacekeeping soldiers, as well as the firm support and devotion of their families.

Chen Weijun talks with children in the city.

Chen encourages children to pursue their dreams.

Chen also told young readers that the journey of the protagonist Abul, a 12-year-old African boy, to look for the Monkey King in real life is a spiritual growth with positive influences from the peacekeepers.

"Monkey King is also a symbol of bravery, kindness, and responsibility," Chen said. "The book hopes to tell people that the Monkey King can be any brave, kind, and respectable person in the world."

He also shared his childhood reading experiences, made Monkey King masks with the children, and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
