Connecting China and Spain through elements of nature

The Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai and Spain's Asturias Regional Government are jointly presenting an exhibition, "Where Does That Space Within Me Come From? From Waves, Clouds, and Courage."

Curated by Laila Bermúdez and Ramón Isidoro, the exhibition features six Asturian artists — Soledad Córdoba, Kela Coto, José Ferrero, Ramón Isidoro, Marcos Morilla, and Javier Riera — and four Chinese artists — Guo Tianyi, Lin Fanglu, Yin Liang, and Yu Mengtong.

The artists investigate their homelands' natural, cultural, and social environments through photography, video installations, painting, and sculpture. They explore their emotions in their art, generating a vibrant, cross-cultural discourse.

These artists' works across disciplines represent China and Spain's unique influences. The sea speaks its unending story, the waves cling to our skin like whispered words, and mountains and peaks take root in the depths of our consciousness. A unique common region is still lavishly nourished by mines, steel, grasslands, soil, and quarries, whether past or current, shattered slopes.