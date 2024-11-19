Connecting China and Spain through elements of nature
The Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai and Spain's Asturias Regional Government are jointly presenting an exhibition, "Where Does That Space Within Me Come From? From Waves, Clouds, and Courage."
Curated by Laila Bermúdez and Ramón Isidoro, the exhibition features six Asturian artists — Soledad Córdoba, Kela Coto, José Ferrero, Ramón Isidoro, Marcos Morilla, and Javier Riera — and four Chinese artists — Guo Tianyi, Lin Fanglu, Yin Liang, and Yu Mengtong.
The artists investigate their homelands' natural, cultural, and social environments through photography, video installations, painting, and sculpture. They explore their emotions in their art, generating a vibrant, cross-cultural discourse.
These artists' works across disciplines represent China and Spain's unique influences. The sea speaks its unending story, the waves cling to our skin like whispered words, and mountains and peaks take root in the depths of our consciousness. A unique common region is still lavishly nourished by mines, steel, grasslands, soil, and quarries, whether past or current, shattered slopes.
Asturias is more than just a region and an autonomous community — it’s a story, a culture of history, and a spirit. Often referred to as a "spiritual island," Asturias connects to the peninsula and the Continent through its dramatic mountains, ridgelines, clouds, and a profound sense of imagination. China, by contrast, is a vast and legendary land where epic history meets the strength, wealth, and modernity of today.
Yet the artists featured in this exhibition go beyond geographical definitions, using a universal creative language that blends local traditions with global cultural experiences, weaving together personal reflections and global perspectives.
The opening ceremony on November 8 welcomed Marta Betanzos, Spanish Ambassador to China; Antón García Fernández, Minister of Cultural Action and Language Standardization of the Asturias Regional Government; artists Kela Coto, Guo Tianyi, Lin Fanglu, Yin Liang, and Yu Mengtong; and curators Ramón Isidoro and Laila Bermúdez.
If you go:
Date: Through February 16, 2025
Hours: Daily, 11am–6:30pm
Venue: Main exhibition hall, Miguel de Cervantes Library
Address: 208 Anfu Road
Admission: Free