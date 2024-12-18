﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Deutsche Grammophon releases recordings of Chinese conductor

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon released a set of recordings of conductor Yu Long, the artistic director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Deutsche Grammophon, the world's oldest surviving record company, was established in 1898 and is owned by Universal Music Group. Chinese classical music fans have long recognized its characteristic yellow label, representing classics and quality.

The set includes six albums.

Kleopatra Sofroniou, general manager of Deutsche Grammophon, visited Shanghai this week to introduce the full recordings released for Shanghai Symphony Orchestra artistic director and conductor Yu Long.

Sofroniou rates the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra as one of the world's top orchestras and characterizes Yu as a musical storyteller.

"They combined Western classical music with Chinese elements, creating new music that belongs to the future of classical music," she said.

Yu has recorded six albums with Deutsche Grammophon during the last 25 years. The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra, both conducted by Yu, perform renditions of Western classics as well as original Chinese pieces.

"Over the past 25 years, China has been one of the few classical music markets in the world that is still growing," said Universal Music Greater China Chairman and CEO Timothy Xu. "The release of this complete set is a strong support for the continued development of Chinese classical music."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
