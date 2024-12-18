Deutsche Grammophon releases recordings of Chinese conductor

Deutsche Grammophon, the world's oldest surviving record company, was established in 1898 and is owned by Universal Music Group. Chinese classical music fans have long recognized its characteristic yellow label, representing classics and quality.

German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon released a set of recordings of conductor Yu Long, the artistic director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Kleopatra Sofroniou, general manager of Deutsche Grammophon, visited Shanghai this week to introduce the full recordings released for Shanghai Symphony Orchestra artistic director and conductor Yu Long.

Sofroniou rates the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra as one of the world's top orchestras and characterizes Yu as a musical storyteller.

"They combined Western classical music with Chinese elements, creating new music that belongs to the future of classical music," she said.