International students take part in Spring Festival activities

Hongkou District extended an invitation to overseas students in Shanghai to participate in early Chinese New Year festivities.

Overseas students in Shanghai were invited to Hongkou District for early Chinese New Year activities. The students came from Russia, Egypt and Nigeria. For some of them, the spring festival was one of the most anticipated events of the year. Li Haorui, a Nigerian student at Shanghai International Studies University who goes by his Chinese name, performed kuaiban, a traditional Chinese rhythmic storytelling act using bamboo clappers.

Li has been studying Chinese in Shanghai for three years. "I have heard a lot about the Spring Festival celebrations, including the traditions of making and having dumplings, before coming to China," he told Shanghai Daily. "Aside from kuaiban, I am drawn to a variety of Chinese cultures. I admire Chinese people's modesty," he said. The students visited the newly opened LifeHub@Bund Central, where they participated in traditional Spring Festival activities such as writing couplets and enjoying lantern exhibitions.

The LifeHub@Bund Central, Hongkou District's new landmark for the integration of culture, entertainment, business, and tourism, is hosting several celebratory activities and exhibitions through the Spring Festival. An animation exhibition features classic Chinese cartoon characters and stories. Visitors can participate in treasure-hunting games based on the animation stories. There are also lantern and children's art exhibitions, handcraft fairs, and workshops and performances showcasing intangible cultural heritage.

