The artist as explorer: Orlando Daga's quest for meaning through art

In August 2024, Italian artist Orlando Daga took part in the Shanghai in My Mind art program, an initiative highlighting creative talents inspired by Shanghai’s unique blend of history, culture, and modernity. As part of the program, we had the opportunity to sit down with Orlando to discuss his artistic vision, philosophy, and the inspiration he draws from the city he now calls home.

A Personal Art Gallery in Shanghai

Orlando Daga’s art is deeply rooted in self-discovery. “Art is a way to let your fears, love, and feelings come to the surface,” he explained. “When they’re on the wall, you can analyze and interpret them. For me, this is about self-awareness—getting to know myself.” His creative process is driven by the questions he asks himself, rather than the answers he might find.

Each of his pieces is a reflection of his inner world, shaped by honesty and authenticity. “If I hesitate about whether a painting is true to me, it’s not ready,” he shared. “Being honest with yourself, especially about your fears, is incredibly difficult, but it’s essential.”

Shanghai Through the Lens of Color

When asked about the influence of Shanghai on his work, Orlando described the city as a balance of red and blue. “Red represents passion, energy, and movement, while blue reflects the meditative calm you need to survive in a city like this. Without the balance, you’ll burn out.” These two contrasting colors have become central to his artistic portrayal of Shanghai.

Materials and Techniques

Orlando’s art is as much about the process as it is about the final product. Experimenting with wood, silk, and windows, he creates textured, three-dimensional works that invite viewers to explore layers of meaning. “I use wood as a canvas when I need a solid structure, especially for heavier pieces,” he explained. “The material itself is crucial—it shapes the narrative and the way the artwork interacts with its environment.”

Exploring Ancient Philosophy

Orlando’s fascination with Chinese culture is evident in his incorporation of elements from I Ching (The Book of Changes), the oldest Chinese philosophical text. He uses the hexagrams from I Ching not only as a source of inspiration but also as a way to connect with Shanghai’s cultural heritage. “I’m not an expert, but I’m very curious about it,” he said, adding that the philosophical questions posed by the text resonate with his own artistic journey.

The Finished Work

Six months after our initial conversation, we revisited Orlando to see the completed piece he had begun as part of the Shanghai in My Mind program. The artwork, a striking combination of red, blue, and gold, embodies his philosophy of balance and self-awareness. “This piece is called Become Who You Are,” he revealed. “It’s about discovering the god within yourself. If you truly become who you are, you’ll find enlightenment.”

The intricate layers and use of materials in the piece reflect the evolution of his technique over the years, as well as the influence of Shanghai’s dynamic energy on his art.

A Continuous Journey

For Orlando Daga, art is not static—it evolves as he evolves. His work in Shanghai has allowed him to explore new dimensions of creativity, bridging his Italian roots with the vibrant culture of his adopted city. As he continues to push boundaries, one thing remains constant: his commitment to authenticity and the transformative power of art.

Through the lens of Orlando’s work, we are reminded that art is not just a reflection of the world around us but a journey into the depths of our own being.