Model for 5G education connects nine campuses

Ti Gong

A tailor-made 5G education network is being constructed at seven campuses within Songjiang University Town and two outside it. The network, when completed, will allow students and teachers from the nine schools to access the Intranet of each school from both the university town and across Shanghai.

The project involves China Telecom Shanghai Songjiang Bureau, seven universities in Songjiang University Town, the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law in Qingpu District and the Shanghai Vocational College of Agriculture and Forestry in downtown Songjiang.

So far, the nine schools have realized 5G coverage and in April one pilot university will be linked to the net. By November all the nine schools will be connected and share the resources.

The telecom clouds and network integration technology will enable the schools to build resource-sharing platforms, 5G recording and broadcasting classrooms, 5G+VR laboratories and 5G smart IoT monitors, among others.

The project has also been honored as a model program of "5G+Smart Education" by Ministry of Education and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

It is an important step for Songjiang University Town to achieve digital transformation. In the future, the project is expected to be promoted and replicated in universities and educational institutions at all levels across the country.