'Songjiang Plan' awarded for 'green development' concept

The Songjiang Plan won the award for Outstanding Exhibition Display at the 2022 Shanghai International Urban and Architectural Expo.

The "Songjiang Plan," which represents the urban construction and governance in Songjiang District, won the award for Outstanding Exhibition Display at the 2022 Shanghai International Urban and Architectural Expo.

Last November, as the first zone in Songjiang to be awarded the title of two-star Shanghai pilot eco-city district, Songjiang New City International Ecological Business Zone showcased the results of green ecological city construction. It represented the district in the expo, interpreting the concept of "green development" and promoting the "Songjiang Plan" for urban construction and governance."

The exhibition area, covering 169 square meters, focused on displaying the urban landscape of the area, showcasing the highlights in green, low-carbon and smart projects, demonstrating innovative applications of urban development concepts, such as sponge city construction, low-carbon community establishment and application of new technologies and materials.

Innovative highlights included inorganic permeable concrete city motorways, ecological tree pits, ecological riverbank protection, river water quality real-time monitoring and urban operation intelligent control platforms.

The innovation project of Wulong Lake Leisure Park vividly showcased the transformation of the lake from a small river into an urban "green lung." This reflects the idea of urban governance where the business zone actively explores urban renewal.