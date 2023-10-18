Songjiang bustles during extended Golden Week

As the National Day holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival coincided this year, Songjiang's major business districts, streets, and malls saw a surge in crowds.

Songjiang District has reported a surge in crowds at local shopping centers during the eight-day Golden Week holiday that combines the Mid-Autumn Festival that fell on September 29 and the ensuing weeklong National Day holiday, creating a lively atmosphere with much spending.

According to the district's economic committee, 11 key monitored business zones across Songjiang achieved sales of 257 million yuan (US$35 million) during the holiday, a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Restaurants were abuzz with diners eagerly waiting for their tables, and many dining establishments introduced various "dining + entertainment" options.

Carnaby Wonderland in Thames Town hosted a Youth Symphonic Wind Music Concert, allowing citizens to enjoy both music and exquisite dining. Visits to the town's restaurants increased by 250 percent compared to last year.

Mediterranean Kaiyuan Square offered Tang Dynasty-themed dance performances, shadow puppetry, and intangible cultural heritage market, attracting 353,800 visitors during the holiday, up 7 percent year on year.

Various business zones join hands to present traditional cultural activities such as riddle guess, mooncake DIY, lantern making, pitch-pot game and traditional Chinese fashion shows.