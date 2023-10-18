Cultural history drives tourism in Xiaokunshan Town

Xiaokunshan Town will be renovated into a tourist destination that features the Two Lu's cultural resources, and is an idyllic getaway for urban dwellers.

After Xiaokunshan's first homestay license was approved, the town will be transformed into an idyllic tourist destination that showcases its cultural resources of "Two Lu's," while giving urban dwellers the chance to unwind in nature.

Two Lu's refers to brothers Lu Ji (AD 261-303) and Lu Yun (AD 262-303), two famous writers, who lived in the town and had a profound impact on Chinese literature.

The project, approximately 236 hectares with farmland to the north, a canal at the south, and surrounded by natural greenery on its eastern and western sides, will be home to high-end boutique hotels and wellness facilities.

When completed, it is expected to bring in more than 1 million visitors annually.

This project includes the town's rich cultural and countryside resources, such as Jiufeng Buddhist Temple, Two Lu's Reading Pavilion, Tangcunmiao Garden.

In addition, a popular science learning center, Two Lu's memorial hall, a culture-themed blocks and an art exhibition hall are planned.

What made Lu Ji an important writer in Chinese history was his "Pingfu" (Recovery) scroll.

It is a calligraphy work on hemp paper with nine lines and 84 characters, now housed in the Palace Museum in Beijing.

It is a letter to a friend who was suffering from multiple illnesses and having difficulty in recovering.

The 1,700-year-old work holds significant importance in the history of Chinese calligraphy. It not only reflects the development of Chinese characters, but also provides valuable insights into the evolution of calligraphy.

Idyllic countryside scenery is the project's another highlight that will utilize the vast acres of farmland and surrounding water systems to create a variety of immersive experiences for visitors.

This includes stargazing camps, agri-tourism-themed races, science education parks and rice culture sightseeing gardens.

A river cruise program will also be launched, which will be the first-of-its-kind in Shanghai. It will bringing cultural resources to life and encouraging visitors to engage in a cultural and outdoor experience.