﻿
Feature / District

Yexie cakes of Songjiang that date back centuries

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
Over many generations, dim sum chefs in Yexie developed unique cakes with a sweet, soft taste and an appealing fragrance.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
Yexie cakes of Songjiang that date back centuries
Ti Gong

Children making Yexie cakes.

Three dim sums the region south of Huangpu River is famous for are steamed buns from Tinglin in Jinshan District, dumplings with grass extracts from Zhangze and Yexie cakes from Yexie in Songjiang District.

Among the three tasty snacks, Yexie cakes have the longest history, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) when hustling merchant exchanges encouraged economic development and the use of different ingredients.

Over many generations, dim sum chefs in Yexie developed unique cakes with a sweet, soft taste and an appealing fragrance.

High-quality Songjiang rice is the main ingredient. The rice, after fermenting, undergoes 16 processing steps. The cakes are made through powder sifting, hole digging, adding fillings, leveling and demolding.

While some traditional dim sum techniques are on the verge of being lost forever, making Yexie cakes has been passed down from generation to generation.

The cakes were listed as Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage in 2011. In 2017, the old master Gu Huonan apprenticed Zhu Yan, a young woman who introduced the cakes to a wider range of consumers through online sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Jinshan
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     