A Songjiang park creating a space for fun and playing

Ti Gong

The Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park in Songjiang District, with its more than10 recreational venues, is among the first batch of six urban sports trial centers listed by the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

Those urban sports centers will be developed into the city's latest sports and consumption centers, as well as new landmarks for urban renovation.

The granary park's venues, open to the public all year, offer football, basketball, badminton, swimming, rock climbing, triathlona and billiards facilities and a gym.

The park has already hosted the Shanghai Youth 3V3 Basketball Competition and the Shanghai Amateur 5V5 Basketball League.

Its seven venues are the Yukun Soccer Field, the Rucker Park, the Yunjian Swimming Pool, the Rock&Fitness Climbing Gym, the Shanghai Elite Triathlon Club, 147 the Billiard Club and Lone Star Gym Studio.

The multi-function complex covering 24,885 square meters has cultural, sports, business and tourism facilities where citizens and tourists can not only relive history, experience art and take pictures, but also enjoy riverfront views, exercise and enjoy a drink.

The Shanghai Elite Triathlon Club that that opened on February 19 features a unique triathlon experience.

Founded in 2016, the SETC tries to make itself a fun and interactive place, setting up a family-style community that allows team members and their friends to get together and have fun.





Ti Gong

Address: 327 Songhui Rd E., Songjiang District

How to get there: Take Metro Line 9 to Zuibai Pond Park, then take the Songjiang No. 2 or No. 33 bus to the Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park