Wang carrying on local calligraphy culture

Calligrapher Wang Ziyi is an essential figure from the School of Yunjian Calligraphy, who inherited the essence of the school and introduced it to future generations.
Wang Ziyi Old Residence is among the few old residences in Cangcheng Historic and Cultural Zone in Songjiang District that uses the entire name of its original owner Wang Ziyi (1894-1975), a renowned local calligrapher, as the old residence's name.

Wang is an essential figure from the School of Yunjian Calligraphy, who inherited the essence of the school and introduced it to future generations. Historic bridges like Xiuye and Ren Shou Nian Feng in Cangcheng retain the ink marks of Wang.

Yunjian, founded by Dong Qichang (1555-1636), a notable painter and calligrapher from the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has influenced China's calligraphy circles for more than 300 years and nurtured a local culture that honors the craft. It was not until the May 4th Movement during the Republic of China period (1912-1949), a new cultural and literary movement, that modifications to traditional calligraphy began.

Wang, however, stuck to traditional Yunjian calligraphy. According to historic records, Wang developed a calligraphy style of its own by studying Yan Zhenqing (AD 709-784), a great calligrapher from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), seal characters from the Qin (221-206 BC) and Han (206 BC-AD 220) dynasties and works by He Shaoji (1799-1873), a talented Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) calligrapher.

Wang was able to write regular script in small characters as well as big characters the size of an old-fashioned Chinese square table for eight people.

He taught Chinese at several local schools, including Chenjiaxing Village No. 1 and No. 2 primary schools, Huayangqiao Village No. 6 School, Hengde Girls' School, Songjiang Xidu Primary School, Songjun Girls' School, Rongguang Middle School and Songjiang Middle School (now Songjiang No. 1 High School).

When Songjiang was occupied by the enemy and schools were forced to close during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), Wang refused to work for the pro-Japanese puppet government and instead opened a store selling paper fans while working as a home school teacher to make ends meet.

After the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Wang continued to work as a school teacher at Songjiang Middle School. His research and calligraphy practice continued nonstop. Wang Shangde, his eldest son, was influenced by his father and became a well-known calligrapher. The father and son later trained a group of excellent calligraphers in Songjiang and helped with the continuity of the local calligraphy culture.

Wang died in Songjiang on March 1, 1975.

