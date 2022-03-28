New path a hit with locals and visitors alike

A new walking path around the Dadian Lake in Qingpu District's ancient Zhujiajiao Town has attracted many visitors and residents to enjoy the water town's beautiful scenery.

They can take a walk along the new path, or enjoy a bike ride.

The oval-shaped lake in the center of the town is over 2 meters deep, covering 440,675 square meters.

It used to be an inland shipping route with several ports. After the 1950s, it became a freshwater aquaculture base.

The upgraded walking path along the lakeside is 3.5 kilometers long. Along with the new walking path, there are more than 32,350 square meters of greenery.

After many renovations and upgrades, the Dadian Lake has changed its appearance greatly and is now one of the most popular spots in Zhujiajiao Town.