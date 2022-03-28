Feature / District

Wooden handicraft studio offers a unique experience

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-03-28
The Elephant Commune offers customers a chance to spend time with family and friends making personalized handicrafts.
A handicraft studio in an old plant in Qingpu District offers a relaxed and cultural atmosphere.

Residents can enjoy peaceful time with their family members, friends or colleagues by making a self-designed music box.

Located on 118 Huawei Road, the studio, which is called Elephant Commune, covers 1,000 square meters. It has two floors with different functions.

The entrance on the first floor sells handicrafts such as wooden collections, accessories and daily goods.

The rest of the first floor and the second floor are designed as the handicraft experience area where customers can make their own ukulele, wooden music box or metal collections and even design a new work by using your own ingenious idea.

The experience area is separated into different artistic sections, including wood work, leather work, painting, sculpture as well as micro-landscape music box and metal work.

The woodwork section is the best part of the studio. Whether it is a cellphone holder, an electric fan, a bedside lamp, a ukulele, a music box, or a skateboard, all are made of wood.

The founder of the studio, Xu Yina, said that wood is full of vitality and energy.

"We are always trying to create a 'wood-plus' concept," Xu said. "There are many forms of expression through wood. It can be combined with carving skills and can also use in elements of painting and leather goods. With customers' own designs and careful production, each piece of work is unique and endowed with different features."

Many customers go to the studio and spend a couple of days to make a good piece of work.

Residents enjoy their wood handicraft work at Elephant Commune.

Source: SHINE
