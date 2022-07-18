Feature / District

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland of Songjiang District has launched a range of popular outdoor activities including pit rock climbing and paddle board.
Ti Gong

Tourists rock climbing at the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

It's hot out there, so hit the water at InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland!
Ti Gong

Tourists paddling at the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland, a global architectural marvel in Sheshan Town of Songjiang District, has launched a range of popular outdoor activities including pit rock climbing and paddle board.

The wonderland, better known as the Tianma Pit Hotel and Shimao Quarry Hotel, was built against a mining pit wall.

It is 88 meters below ground level. Its major building includes two floors above the ground and 15 floors below.

The pit wall, scattered with rock features of various shapes at different intervals, is a good place for rock climbing.

Children, wearing helmets and tied with safety ropes, are seen climbing the rock wall using both hands and feet. A coach stands below, observing, instructing and encouraging them.

Children are told to step on the rocks first, then use their hands to grab the rocks above. Strength should be exerted through skill.

Paddleboard was launched to win over youths and children. Some watersports enthusiasts can be seen paddling boards while enjoying the coolness of the water and a waterfall.

People wear life jackets, using a rope to tie their ankle to the board, so that when they fall into water they can quickly climb back up.

Tickets can be booked on the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland's official WeChat store in advance.

Venue: InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

Ticket: 388-488 yuan

Address: 5888 Chenhua Road

辰花路5888号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
