Ti Gong

Well-equipped rental housing for talent in Songjiang is expected to amount to 17,000 units by the end of this year, according to the suburban district's talent service center.

"So far, except for Xinbang, Shihudang, Maogang and Yexie towns to the south of the Huangpu River, Songjiang has achieved a full coverage of talent apartments throughout the district with 15,000 units of apartments," said Qin Feiyan, head of the talent apartment section of the Songjiang Talent Service Center.

Chang Cheng, a graduate from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has been living at a G60 talent apartment in Songjiang for one year.

Chang applied for both Songjiang reserve talent program and the G60 High-tech Corridor Talent Support Project upon graduation last year.

"My applications were quickly approved. I was like being seamlessly transferred from my school to Songjiang," Chang said. "I feel quite at home in Songjiang, reassured by its nice environment and convenient traffic and commercial facilities."

The Youtha talent apartment community in Sijing Town is a rental service supplier. It opened its business last year with a supply of more than 1,200 apartment units.

Its flagship product is the 35-square-meter one-bedroom flat, with rental charges ranging from 2,200 yuan (US$308.7) to 2,600 yuan a month. All flats are well-equipped.

The occupancy rate has been maintained around 95 percent since its opening, the majority of the tenants being employees from neighboring industrial parks and young teachers and doctors of the town, according to a rental manager of Youtha.

Inside the community there are eateries, convenience stores, hair salon, running paths, gyms, as well as art, reading and cinema facilities.

"The government and employers offer some subsidies while the talent apartment operators provide some discount. The talent enjoy a monthly housing rental subsidy that ranges from 675 yuan to 4,500 yuan, based on their talent points awarded from their sci-tech and economic contributions," said Qin.

"Young talent without property who have collected more than 40 G60 High-tech Corridor talent points can apply for the subsidy through the district's talent support application system."