Pudong aims to become an 'international talent hub'

"As soon as you walk out of Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, you will enter the international talent hub," this is a slogan by the Pudong New Area government.



Pudong regards talent work as an important strategic task, and has developed a series of policies to attract talent, scientific and technological talented people in particular.

These policies focus on the financial, shipping, law, education and healthcare industries, and target demands of talent, involving accommodation, entrepreneurship and personal development.

Pudong will pay attention to the classified implementation of different policies.

For instance, the "Pearl Plan" and policies tailored for members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and post-doctorates are mainly aimed at the scientific and technological talent. These policies aim to strengthen the new area's leading role in the scientific innovation sector.

The four policies for finance, shipping, legal service professionals and skilled talent are mainly to attract international professionals urgently needed by Pudong's modern service industry and advanced manufacturing industry.

Ti Gong

The policy on introducing more education and healthcare professionals deals with the shortage of talent in social undertakings.

New high-tech projects with tens of billion yuan in investments saw deals signed or broke ground in Pudong on Wednesday, strengthening its foothold in high technology.

They include 88 newly signed projects and 58 others that began construction in the new area with total investments exceeding 80 billion yuan (US$11.9 billion).

The projects mainly focus on the artificial intelligence, biomedicine and integrated circuit sectors, known as the three key industries of Pudong. They include a slew of global or national headquarters or core research and development centers of high-tech enterprises.

Meanwhile, Pudong emphasizes the need to extend the "direct recommendation" policy for top-notch foreign talent to apply for the permanent residence from the current China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to the whole of Pudong.

As long as talent are engaged in integrated circuit, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, regardless of their educational background and professional title, they can apply for permanent residence immediately.

Facing the lack of comprehensive financial talent in Pudong, the new area government also proposes to cooperate with financial regulatory authorities, financial markets and key financial institutions to jointly establish a "financial market school" to accelerate the cultivation of leading top-notch talent in financial technology, financial engineering and sustainable finance.

Pudong will also discover and cultivate a group of innovative and entrepreneurial talent. It plans to select and support more than 10 "Pearl Summit Talent," more than 300 "Pearl Leading Talent," more than 600 "Pearl Elite Talent" and more than 1,000 "Pearl Engineers" by 2025.