Minhang boasts new events and city-centers for the coming year

Minhang District has welcomed a number of new events from art and traveling exhibitions, to autism support and commercial centers, and breweries.

Riverside park gets facelift

Cui Songge / Ti Gong

Shanghai artist's works on show

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Beer culture park opens

Reeb 1987, an industry-city integrated park in Meilong Town, will have its east block, the first beer culture commercial complex in Shanghai, open to the public this year. A 1.4-square-kilometer commercial street and a 2.5-square-kilometer shopping mall will begin operation in October and December respectively. The commercial block, while expressing a citywide nostalgia for the Shanghai Reeb Beer Factory, will become another iconic landmark for young people, and offer convenient shopping options for residents living south of Humin Road.

Crochet map

Ti Gong

Daycare for the autistic

A daycare center for people with autism has recently opened at 3896 Duyuan Road in Zhuanqiao Town. The center will prioritize life skills, labor and recuperation training for autistic people 16 years and older, helping them better adjust to society.

Hubo commercial space

An underground corridor, 1,200 meters long and linking Hongqiao Comprehensive Traffic Hub and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has been renovated into the Hubo commercial space. Housing concept stores including a luxury goods second-hand exchange platform, Zuoyou art supermarket and creative retail brand Unpop Store, the commercial space is expected to open to the public in the first half of this year.

Sport center in Vi Park

A new sports center inside the Vi Park at 1391 Humin Road, the former site of the Shanghai Zhengtai Rubber Factory, started operation recently. The center, situated inside the sci-tech innovation park, covers 7,000 square meters and includes 19 standard badminton courts, three basketball courts for adults and one for children, and some gyms.

Grand neoBay Library

Qin Congcong / Ti Gong

Minhang Today

Minhang has launched an aerospace culture tour. The tour includes a community aerospace exhibition hall in Maqiao Town, where models of Long March 5 carrier rocket, Chang'e 4 lunar rover and FY 4 meteorological satellite are on display, as well as the Shanghai Aerospace Science Popularization Center, an aerospace seeding base and an experience center.







Minhang boasts a slew of ancient plants that include a 500-year-old wisteria on Lincang Road, a 700-year-old gingko tree couple inside the Qibao campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a 100-year-old pine tree at Minhang Hotel and a Hackberry tree dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), which is said to be planted by an old couple sending prayers to their sick daughter.







A Starbucks store in Yves Klein blue appeared at the Wenfu Road wet market in Maqiao Town recently, to achieve a tone-on-tone look with its environment. The color is said to help relax people's mood while they're shopping. The Starbucks store is a "green" outlet that uses energy-efficient electrical appliances and mercury-free LED lighting.

The birthplace of Dong Qichang

Ti Gong

Fun-filled carnival