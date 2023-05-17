Songjiang: city's top industrial district for 2nd year in a row

﻿
Songjiang has maintained its position as the No. 1 industrial district in Shanghai for the second year in a row, with 1,633 industrial enterprises subject to land-use regulation.
Songjiang has maintained its position as the No. 1 industrial district in Shanghai for the second year in a row, with 1,633 industrial enterprises each reporting annual revenue over 20 million yuan (US$2.89 million), according to the latest statistics from the Songjiang Bureau of Statistics and the Songjiang Economic Commission.

Songjiang's high-quality industrial parks, including the Songjiang Economic Development Zone, Tus Park and the Haier Smart Park, are becoming the leading gathering places for industrial enterprises.

Shanghai Zhongyuan Co Ltd in Tus Park is busy producing turbocharger electronic actuators. According to General Manager Luo Jie, the company's total output value is expected to exceed 200 million yuan this year, with a total team of 110 employees, each of whom will create nearly 2 million yuan worth of output, marking it as one of the global leaders in internal combustion engine PCU systems and a world-class end-to-end supply chain management service provider.

Shanghai HK Construction Engineering Co Ltd, on the other hand, started up from zero. Under the strategic support of Songjiang policies, the company's market competitiveness has continued to climb, entering the rank of big enterprises.

"We will continue to expand and strengthen on this entrepreneurial hotspot of Songjiang," said the General Manager Xiao Donglei.

The district's economic commission has also spared no efforts to support the upgrading and development of small and medium-sized enterprises. For example, if an enterprise reaches a certain scale for the first time with its production value in 2022 under a 20-percent increase from a previous year, it will receive a reward of 30,000 yuan. And a reward of 50,000 yuan will be granted to the enterprise with its production value in 2022 over a 20-percent year-on-year increase.

