Take a 'CityWalk' and feel the beauty, vitality of Jiading

Following the popularity of the "special forces-style travel," especially among young people whereby they try to spend the least amount of money to cover the most locations in the shortest time possible, CityWalk, a kind of immersive, slow-paced tour that allows participants to explore the essence of the place, has recently become trendy.

Choose a day with pleasant weather, and let’s go on a "CityWalk," delving deeper into the suburban Jiading District to feel its beauty and vitality.

Wan Yue

Nanxiang Old Street

Located in the heart of Nanxiang Ancient Town, Nanxiang Old Street boasts rich cultural heritage and beautiful views of watertowns in Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).



The ancient wells of the Liang Dynasty (502-557), the twin towers of the Five Dynasties (907-960), as well as the Tanyuan Garden, Zen monasteries, and bridges of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) are intertwined with modern landscapes, offering visitors a chance of time travel between the past and present.

The earliest storytelling theater in Nanxiang, the Chaxi theater, is located on the old street. You are encouraged to give it a try if you happen to pass by the theater, which is frequented by nearby residents, particularly the older generation.

You can find various snacks on the old street, with Xiaolong, or steamed mini-buns filled with pork, a not-to-be missed item.

Tired of walking, you can simply have a rest at 28 Gonghe Street, picking a comic book from the owner's collection and enjoy it over a cup of tea.

Address: 206 Jiefang Street

Shanghai Auto Expo Park

Located in the Shanghai International Auto City in Anting Town, Shanghai Auto Expo Park is a comprehensive tourist attraction that integrates the Shanghai Auto Museum, the Shanghai Auto Convention and Exhibition Center, and the EV-AI Harbor.



In addition to providing exhibition and test drive/ride experiences, various activities such as drive-in movies, music festivals, and sports events are also held in the park regularly.

Address: 7001 Boyuan Road

Zhou Hong

Xiaohengli

Popular CityWalk routes in Jiading always involve rivers. Strolling along Xiaohengli, a 2.45-kilometer riverside area, is a perfect way to explore the rural landscapes with different sceneries unfolding slowly before your eyes.



The Rainbow Bridge, water windmills, trestles, and waterfront terraces are set along the river, which is flanked by lush green trees on both sides as well as some wonderful rest places such as the Home Study and nice cafeterias.

Address: Xiaohengli (near the intersection of Hengrong Road and Bai’an Highway)

Qingyu Road

The 600-meter Qingyu Road (Huajiabang Road-Xinyu Road) is a municipal-level avenue which has become a good place for nearby residents to take a stroll.



There are 110 plane trees planted on both sides of the road, which are as luxuriant as umbrellas from the end of spring to late autumn. The green coverage rate exceeds 60 percent in the summer.

Even under the scorching summer sunlight, people can feel a gentle breeze while walking on the road. In autumn, the yellow or green leaves crisscross and stretch all the way along the tree crown, which is a feast for the eyes.

Address: Qingyu Road (Huajiabang Road to Xinyu Road)

Wang Danli

Suzhou Creek riverside footpath (Jiading Section)

In Zhenxin Subdistrict, popular routes for city strolls always include the Suzhou Creek, with the riverside footpath showcasing vitality and popularity, making it a daily check-in place for residents as well as a business card of the city.



Sunset on the riverside is extremely pleasant, impressing visitors with various magnificent views as the light changes.

Address: About 200 meters west of the intersection of Tongpu Road and Jingyang Road

Liang Shuang

Loutang Ancient Town

Stepping into Loutang Ancient Town, visitors will immediately find that they are in for a rare experience.



Strolling on the cobble-stone roads in Loutang, a quiet town that offers a sharp contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city, visitors will encounter ancient architectures built in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, as well as some heritages from the industrial era, allowing them to explore both the traditional customs and culture and migration history of new immigrants in modern times.

Address: Jiading Industrial Zone

Lu Beibei

Maoqiao Village

At Maoqiao Market, you can have a go at grinding wheat into flour, tasting wine, and weaving fabrics, immersing yourself in rural life while experiencing the joys of farming culture.



Walking further into the village, you will arrive at Yunong Manor. Covering an area of 80 hectares, it is a rural tourism complex that integrates farming experience, leisure and entertainment, catering and accommodation. Take a walk around the Qiyi Island in the manor, where you will encounter swans, fragrant flowers, and other beautiful scenery that is perfect for taking photos.

Address: 1268 Shuangzhu Highway

Lu Beibei

Xiangyue Huating

Walking eastward along the Shuangzhu Highway, visitors will find rows of minsu (homestay) with the ancient charm of Jiangnan (region in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River). Xiangyue Huating, located in Lianyi Village, Huating Town, is just one such minsu.



In addition to lawns and fish ponds, Xiangyue Huating also boasts rich natural resources such as lakes and forests, providing an idyllic getaway for urban dwellers with its ever-changing rural scenery.

Address: 518 Shuangzhu Highway