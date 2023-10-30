Jing'an rakes in profits from the holiday festivities

Over the Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays, 20 major businesses in Jing'an District sold 770 million yuan (US$105 million) in items, up 5.46 percent from 2022.

Jing’an saw a surge in consumption over the Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays.

Between September 28 and October 5, 20 big commercial businesses in Jing’an sold 770 million yuan (US$105 million) in goods, a 5.46 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

Over the eight-day span, seven large shopping malls and department stores raked in 730 million yuan, a 6.7 percent rise year over year.

Nanjing Road W. maintained its first place in overall spending in all of the city’s commercial zones, rising 8.1 percent from 2022. And it was teeming with activity.

The HKRI Taikoo Hui hosted the first ChiLL Life Festival on its rooftop garden, which included a themed fair, art installations, sports parties and music performances to introduce people to a green lifestyle.

Another green-themed festival, Rooftop Oasis, was held on the Plaza 66 mall’s rooftop garden, with DIY workshops such as handcrafted bamboo candles and flower lamps.

To commemorate its 19th anniversary, the well-known Jiuguang department store ran promotional activities.

Another prominent commercial zone along Suzhou Creek benefited greatly from the Shining Shanghai Festival’s dazzling display of light.

From September 26 to October 6, the event featured worldwide light performances along the river, connecting a series of historical locations such as Tianhou Palace, Shenyuli and the former site of Shanghai’s Chamber of Commerce.

The 11-day festival was a success, with over 2 billion clicks on the Internet, and it ranked first in all trending topics around the city on Weibo and Douyin.

According to a study, participants rated the event 9.1 out of 10, and 70 percent of festival attendees claimed it was the first time they were visiting Suzhou Creek.

The adjacent Suhewan MIXC World got approximately 90,000 visitors in a single day as a result of the festival, setting a new record. Jing’an Joy City, another mall, had 78,000 average daily visitors, up 90 percent from the previous year.

According to the district, more than 40 brands and stores presented or promoted new products in Jing’an during the Shining Shanghai Festival.

The IMIX Park in Daning had a music camping event, and the Daning Jiuguang Center hosted an outdoor sports and pet carnival.