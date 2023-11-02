Lingang Exhibition Area debuts at CIIE

The Lingang Exhibition Area has debuted at the CIIE, bringing together nearly 100 foreign-funded enterprises and hosting a similar number of themed activities.

Adhering to the concept of "Link the world with openness, Shape the future with cooperation", the technology and equipment exhibition area of this year's CIIE will welcome the first comprehensive industrial cluster exhibition area – the Lingang Exhibition Area.

As the first recruitment partner for the technical equipment exhibition area, Lingang has organized nearly 100 multinational enterprises to showcase achievements in high-quality development of new technologies, new formats, and new models of foreign-funded enterprises.

The Lingang Exhibition Area is located in the eastern part of Hall 3H of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (at the main passage and main entrance and exit boundary of the "Technical Equipment Exhibition Area"), and covers a total area of 2,700 square meters. It is jointly organized by the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee and the Lingang Group.

As the first comprehensive exhibition area for enterprises to participate in the CIIE through industrial clusters, nearly 100 foreign-funded enterprises from 23 countries and regions will make a collective appearance.

The exhibition area will showcase the attractions of foreign-funded enterprises through four major exhibition zones. The special exhibition zone for enterprises gathers 48 enterprises.

The semi-open exhibition zone includes seven separate booths, which also have independent business negotiation functions. The enterprise exhibition zone mainly displays the development achievements of enterprises in industrial parks in Lingang and industrial chain related cooperative enterprises in Shanghai.



The functional zone is planned with conference rooms, a media center, and large LED image displays.



Chinese production version of Isdera will be premiered during the conference.



Relying on the stage of the Lingang Exhibition Area, many foreign-funded enterprises deeply rooted in the Chinese market will make their debuts at the international fair.



Located in the "golden position" of the exhibition area, Lenze Engineering is a global leader in the field of drive and automation systems and an old friend of Lingang



Since settling in Lingang in 2007, Lenze has developed from a production base to a second global headquarters that integrates research and development, production, and sales.

Also participating for the first time is the Austrian company Plansee, which has been in Lingang for 10 years.

As a global leader in tungsten molybdenum powder metallurgy products, Plansee will launch the first molybdenum potassium target material that can improve the efficiency of CIGS solar power generation during the CIIE.



Lenze and Plansee are epitomes of the development and growth of the many foreign-funded enterprises that have settled in industrial parks under the Lingang Group. As an enterprise group with 40 years of practical experience in park development, Lingang Group has always adhered to the concept of internationalization and built a first-class business environment.



Its subsidiary Caohejing Development Zone has brought together Fortune Global 500 enterprises and branches, becoming a hub for the headquarters of multinational conglomerates and foreign R&D centers in Shanghai.



As a grand platform for international cooperation and exchange, the Lingang Exhibition Area will also witness the story of "exhibitors becoming investors" in the CIIE.



Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Group will sign multiple strategic cooperation agreements during the CIIE and is planning to locate its regional headquarters in Lingang.



Multiple foreign-funded enterprises will also sign contracts in the Lingang Exhibition Area and move to industrial parks of the Lingang Group.



Some themed activities in the main venue of the Lingang Exhibition Area

Link the World with Openness • Shape the Future with Cooperation–The Signing Ceremony of the Lingang Exhibition Area

Date: November 5

Time: 1:30pm-1:50pm







The Signing Ceremony of Johnson





Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Date: November 6

Time: 10:30am-12:30pm







AXA Reinsurance Center Bridging the

Future • Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles & Joining Hands Toward the Future • AXA Sustainable Development Forum

Date: November 6

Time: 2pm-4:30pm







Financial Openness and Innovation: Empowering Belt and Road Prosperity

Date: November 7

Time: 9am-12pm







Shanghai North American Clean

Technology and Carbon Neutrality

Cooperation Summit

Date: November 8

Time: 9am-11am







Platinum Group Precious Metals Industry Theme Symposium

Date: November 10

Time: 10:30am-12:30pm







Lingang Special Area Chamber of Commerce Member Enterprises and Overseas Chinese Enterprises "Bringing in" and "Going Global" Promotion, and Lingang Special Area Overseas Talent Policy Promotion

Date: November 10

Time: 3pm-4pm