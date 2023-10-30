A photography museum, Fotografiska Shanghai, opens in Jing'an

It has been a month of activity at Jing'an with the opening of the modern photography museum near Suzhou Creek, a fashion week, and a solo concert by pianist Song Siheng.

Fotografiska

Fotografiska established its first Asian facility beside Suzhou Creek on October 21.

Fotografiska Shanghai, at 127 Guangfu Road, is Fotografiska’s sixth location following Stockholm, Tallinn, New York and Berlin. It occupies around 4,600 square meters in a historical building.

Exhibitions by Feng Li, Edward Burtynsky, Fan Xi and Samson Young marked its opening.

Founded in 2010, Fotografiska is one of the world’s major photography art institutions.

Jiang Xiaowei

Urban sports meeting

An urban sports meeting for residents and workers at the Nanjing Road W. commercial area was held on October 21–22. They played darts, went 1.5-kilometer virtual cycling and climbed the 46 floors of CITIC Plaza.

Fashion week

Jing’an organized a number of activities to promote the district’s fashion business during the 2024 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week from October 8 to 16.

At the 800 Show, children’s companies such as Marni Kids, Kenzo Kids, Gap Kids and Balabala staged shows on the runway.

Harrods, one of the world’s leading luxury department shops, hosted three seminars at the ancient Zhangyuan Garden to gain a better understanding of industrial growth in sustainable materials, product design, and innovative retailing.

Twelve remarkable women, including former supermodels Qu Ying, Tong Chenjie and Ge Peiqi, spoke at the Sukhothai Shanghai Shine Her Light Forum about female power.

Wall livens up community

The daily life scenes of typical Shanghai shikumen (stone-gate) communities have been painted on a wall of the decades-old Yanping residential complex.

The Gonghexin Road Subdistrict residential complex was established in the 1980s.

To brighten up the neighborhood, the subdistrict requested the neighboring Shanghai University’s Architectural Design Institute to fill the wall with paintings.

An old-fashioned mailbox, a bike, girls skipping rubber bands and other shikumen life memories were painted on the wall.

Public seats

Jiangning Road Subdistrict has added 51 outdoor public seats for people to take rest.

Most of the seats are placed near schools and bus stations.

They are designed in different shapes and styles, and some are integrated with local wall paintings.

Song Siheng solo concert

Shanghai pianist Song Siheng gave a solo concert at the Jing’an Culture Center on October 13. As Jing’an’s first “social art instructor,” he will promote art education among locals.

Autumn palette

Beautiful autumn flowers are in bloom across the district.

Massive sage and fountain grasses billow in the wind like ripples and waves in the Pengpu Four Seasons Park. A sea of pink muhly grasses surrounds Dongjiaojing Park. Almost 7,000 square meters of coreopsis bushes provide a bright carpet in Daning Park.

A 150-square-meter vertical greenery wall has been built at the intersection of Jiaozhou and Yuyao roads, planted with nandina, Acorus gramineus and crevice alumroot, among other plants.

Shining Shanghai Festival

Historical buildings along the Suzhou Creek were transformed to become huge canvass of paintings through magic of light and shadow as part of the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival. It echoed with surrounding cultural venues such as UCCA Edge, MadeIn Gallery and Fotografiska to create a free open-air waterfront art space.