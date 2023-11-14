Referee Dong cultivates a fervor for football on middle school campus

Dong Fangyu, a physical education teacher at Shanghai Songjiang No. 4 Middle School, has become a "superstar" after officiating four women's football matches at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.



Having just returned from this prestigious sports event, she shared her experiences with students. Back at school recently, Dong was met with a flurry of questions from her excited students.

"Miss Dong, I knew you were going to be a referee at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and I even watched the women's football matches, but why didn't I see you on TV?" a sixth grader asked eagerly.

"Well, because during those games, the spotlight rightfully belongs to the athletes," Dong replied in a playful tone, shifting the conversation into an impromptu lesson.

"But a referee's role is to ensure a fair and smooth game. A single decision can have a direct impact on the outcome of the entire match," she said, underlining how a well-placed call can change the course of the game, making it a valuable lesson for the inquisitive students.

It is indeed a lofty achievement to officiate at the Asian Games. Dong recalled the rigorous selection process for becoming a referee, including physical tests, theory exams, and English proficiency assessments.

"I entered as an international referee, but the strict evaluation system and competitive selection process created significant pressure," Dong said. She also shared the challenge of maintaining a position in the referee team throughout the games, as the group was continuously reduced, with only a few remaining at the end.

Dong officiated four women's football matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games, serving as the head referee for a match between Vietnam and Nepal in the women's football Group D competition, and as the fourth official for matches between Vietnam and Bangladesh, Bangladesh and Nepal, and for the match between Japan and North Korea.

"We might be 'invisible' on the field, and the work of football referees is often unnoticed," she said. "It's because we are almost constantly running around the edge of the field."

The head referee covers a distance of nearly 10,000 meters during a 90-minute game, while the assistant referees run around 7,000 - 8,000 meters. At the same time, the referee team also relies on an earpiece communication system to ensure the smooth progress of the match, which places exceedingly high demands on the psychological and physical qualities of the referees.

Upon returning to the school campus, Dong not only shared her experiences from the Asian Games with the students but also harbored a new aspiration deep within her heart - to instill a love for football and sports in more children.

"Campus football isn't just about sports; it's a way to hone one's willpower, and this embodies the spirit of the Asian Games," she said.

As early as in 2016, Dong, along with her colleagues in the sports education research group, established the school's women's football team. Over the years, the team's members have actively participated in many football competitions and have brought home numerous awards, including fourth, fifth, and seventh place in the Shanghai Youth Sports Elite Series Women's Football Group B. Additionally, they clinched seventh place in the 2022 Shanghai Youth Sports Games Women's Football Group B. The school has also become a member of the Shanghai Football Association.

"I hope to ignite a deeper interest in football and sports among the students. Encouraging them to embrace football as not just a sport but a way of life is something I find highly meaningful," Dong said.