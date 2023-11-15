﻿
Investment alliance established at Shanghai tourism and cultural week

Ten travel operators established an investment alliance with the aim of becoming a platform for cultural and tourism companies and becoming an Asia-Pacific tourism gateway.
Ti Gong

Ten travel operators set up the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Investment Alliance.

The first Shanghai Culture and Tourism Investment Week kicked off on Wednesday in Huangpu District, with the goal of transforming the city into an Asia-Pacific Tourism Investment Gateway.

Ten travel operators, including Shanghai-based Trip.com and Shanghai Spring Tour, established the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Investment Alliance to create an investment ecosphere and platform for cultural and tourism firms to exchange.

It will help governments and businesses invest in the sector and attract high-quality investment programs from home and abroad via hosting forums and negotiations on potential investment programs for members seeking investment opportunities and business partners.

Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, said the city was working toward becoming the first stop for inbound tourists and an important Asia-Pacific Tourism Investment Gateway.

Summits and forums, promotions, project roadshows, contests, and business negotiations will encourage high-level government-business cooperation and investment project landings during the week.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
