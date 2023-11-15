﻿
Feature / District

A life spent studying Chinese medicine and treating complex diseases

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
Songjiang native Zhang Jinsan was a prominent figure in TCM in the early to mid-20th century. He spent his life studying medicine and treating complicated illnesses.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
A life spent studying Chinese medicine and treating complex diseases

Zhang Jinsan (张近三 1901–1978), a Songjiang native, was a distinguished figure in the field of traditional Chinese medicine during the early to mid-20th century. His life's journey was marked by a relentless pursuit of medical knowledge and a dedication to treating complex ailments.

Shen Langu, Zhang's father-in-law, was his early mentor in his hometown, where he studied traditional Chinese medicine. Later, he established his practice. In 1920, he moved to downtown Shanghai, where he met the renowned physician Xia Yingtang, who took him under his wing.

Under Xia's guidance, Zhang mastered the intricacies of both traditional Chinese internal and external medicine.

With his expertise firmly established, Zhang returned to Songjiang. His dedication to the study and practice of medicine quickly earned him the respect and admiration of the community.

He assumed the position of Chief of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Financial Workers' Hospital in Shanghai in 1956. Subsequently, in 1958, he was appointed as the head of the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Tilanqiao Central Hospital, now known as the Hongkou District Central Hospital.

In five decades, Zhang demonstrated exceptional proficiency in the diagnosis and treatment of complex internal and external medical conditions, with a specific emphasis on the formidable condition known as myasthenia gravis.

He delved into the realm of traditional Chinese medical theory in 1964 to identify the root causes of the disease, tracing it to deficiencies in the spleen and kidneys.

His treatment approach focused on nourishing and replenishing these vital organs, yielding remarkable results.

In 1973, he expanded his research, examining 30 cases of myasthenia gravis and proposing the Spleen-Kidney theory, shedding light on the pathogenesis, diagnostic and treatment methods, and guiding principles for addressing the disease.

He refined his theory further by placing greater emphasis on the predominance of splenic deficiency and highlighting it as a crucial component of the treatment regimen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Hongkou
Songjiang
Zhang Jin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     