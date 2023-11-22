Pepper, NAO, Whiz the robots on display at CIIE

SoftBank Robotics, which has its Chinese headquarters in Caohejing High-Tech Park in Minhang District, is demonstrating several of its vanguard robotics products at the 6th CIIE.

Ti Gong

SoftBank Robotics, which has its Chinese headquarters in Caohejing High-Tech Park in Minhang District, demonstrated several of its vanguard robotics products at the 6th China International Import Expo.

The eye-catching exhibits of the tech company this year include Pepper the humanoid intelligent robot, NAO the smart biped humanoid robot and Whiz the smart cleaning robot.

"We offered a dozen robotics solutions, in multiple application scenarios including smart elderly care, education, virtual reality and smart cleaning," said Qiu Liang, general manager of SoftBank Robotics.

At last year's CIIE, its RoboCup the footballer robot and Pepper the dancing robot were highlights.

"Our benefit from the CIIE is year-long rather than within the six days of the exhibition," Qiu said.

"Exhibitors and suppliers hold multiple dialogues throughout the year, which raises the profile of our company, as well as quickens the steps of social returns of our sci-tech solutions."

The company is actively launching cooperation with academies, hospitals and research institutes. In 2023 SoftBank Robotics reached strategic partnerships with Tongji Artificial Intelligence Institute and Capital Medical University.

SoftBank Robotics, founded in China in 2018, moved its headquarters to Caohejing High-Tech Park in Hongqiao Town of Minhang District in 2019. Its investment volume has risen to US$20 million compared with its registered capital of US$5 million.

"The fast development of our company benefits from the good business environment of Hongqiao, as well as its favorable policies and patient guidance," Qiu said.

SoftBank Robotics, one of the leading global robotics solutions providers, has opened 21 bureaus in 10 countries, and is providing its robotics solutions to more than 70 countries worldwide in sectors such as retails, tourists, medicare, finance, education, equipment management, cleaning, storage and logistics.