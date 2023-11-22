District labor market caters for gig work

Minhang District is mapping out more gig work labor market service centers to cater to a soaring need from the job market.

A gig work labor market at 60 Ruili Road in Minhang District has been catering to the needs of employment from both upper, middle and downstream of the industrial chain, while regulating recruitment behavior in as orderly a manner as possible. The center opened to the public in June.

Thus far, the labor market has launched three special job fairs, listed 254 kinds of job positions, or 2,399 vacancies from 134 companies, and matched 2,354 shortlisted candidates to vacancies, from 5,268 applicants.

According to statistics released from Minpu Human Resources Group, flexible gig work demands rises by 8-10 percent annually. A surge appeared in the first half of 2023, with gig work vacancies accounting for 32 percent of the total job vacancies at that time.

The vigorous gig work job market sees legal risks and regulation pitfalls looming.

Demand for more gig workers is largely born out of small-scale and cross-industrial sector customer orders. They might be seasonal, multi-task required, or specialized. Companies generally have no ideas where to hire such workers, how to deliver induction when they have been hired, or what is the standard solution if any conflict occurs.

On the other hand, short-term work and project contracts are gaining more approval from job seekers, not to mention the fact that more young people are becoming side-hustlers. Job postings of gig work online are not always reliable, however, and people usually rely on recommendations from acquaintances to gain work.

Human resource agencies on the gig work market, while satisfied with soaring business opportunities, lack government guidance or standard industrial norms.

In addition, labor insurance on gig work, especially on some highly-risky or hazardous jobs, remain lacking.

The gig work labor market on Ruili Road, the first of its kind nationwide, is trying to solve those problems by issuing its "Minhang District Gig Work Market Service and Management Norms." These regulate the behavior of both the employer and employee.

The center also hires professional service workers, and has launched its online and offline gig work service platform, as well as a labor insurance system that details social insurance, labor rights, work-related injury identification, and talent service, among others.

In addition to the center on Ruili Road, the district is also setting up another gig work service center in its Zhuanqiao Town and more sites will be allocated to its Pujiang Town and Hongqiao area.