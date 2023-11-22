﻿
Feature / District

Salad days for museum visitors thanks to tour guides

A group of volunteers who explain the stories behind cultural relics exhibited at Minhang Museum have been nicknamed "Mr and Miss Cabbage".
Ti Gong

A group of volunteers who tell the stories behind cultural relics exhibited at Minhang Museum have been nicknamed "Mr and Miss Cabbage," in a light-hearted reference to their green and white uniforms.

Following the success of the exhibition "Rule of Wanli Emperor: Cultural Relics During the Reign of Wanli Unearthed from the Ming Tombs" which increased daily visitor numbers to more than 4,000, the Minhang Museum launched two regular tours.

The tours are delivered by a group of volunteers through tailored services. "It's natural for me to feel nervous when speaking in front of a group of people," said Gao Yang, a volunteer. "But I won't feel nervous when I am speaking with my friends. Therefore, I always treat the visitors as my friends when I'm delivering the tour."

A visitor added: "We didn't pay anything to see the high-quality exhibitions. What further amazed us is we had such detailed explanation of the exhibits from the volunteers. We just hope the museum will run better and better".

So far the volunteer group has delivered 46 regular tours and served more than 20,000 visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Minhang Museum
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     