Feature / District

Plans to turn Lingang Special Area into smart auto town

  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-11-30       0
A launch ceremony for the Intelligent Automotive Ecological City was held at the Dishui Lake Summit of the International Automotive Electronics and Software Conference on Thursday.
A program to build the Lingang Special Area into a smart auto town was unveiled on Thursday, and will involve manufacturing, research and development, trade, finance, and testing, with a focus on developing automotive grade chips, operating systems, and other fields.

A launch ceremony for the Intelligent Automotive Ecological City was held at the Dishui Lake Summit of the International Automotive Electronics and Software Conference.

Lingang will focus on core elements such as automotive electronics, operating systems, and automotive data, creating an intelligent automotive ecological city with a full chain, full scenario, and full element, providing "new momentum" for the development of China's automotive industry.

During the conference, the Dishui OS operating system and the "Dishui OS" industry ecosystem were officially released. Sixteen enterprises and the Lingang Special Area will jointly develop the Dishui OS whole vehicle operating system, which will help the ecological development of Lingang's intelligent auto industry.

A signing ceremony for major projects of automotive electronics and software in the Lingang Special Area was held at the same time, with 17 projects in such fields as vehicles, automotive electronics, automotive software, financial platforms, park platforms, inspection and testing platforms. They will further accelerate the agglomeration of the intelligent automotive industry in the Lingang Special Area, providing strong support for the future development of the "intelligence" of the Lingang automotive industry.

"The intelligent auto industry in Lingang is a young industry and the industry of young people," said Wu Xiaohua, deputy Party secretary of Lingang. "In the future, we will continue to attract more high-quality automotive electronics and software projects to settle in the special area, and jointly create a 'full chain, full scenario, and full element' intelligent automobile ecological city.

Song Gang, vice president of manufacturing for Tesla Shanghai, delivers a keynote speech at the Dishui Lake Summit of the International Automotive Electronics and Software Conference on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Dishui Lake
