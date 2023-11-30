Hong Kong fun art event Elefun Pop makes its Shanghai debut

Elefun Pop Art & Toy Showis an extension of the 24-year-old Hong Kong anime, comic, and game festival ACG HK, and has been held at the same venue as the festival for three years.

Elefun Pop Art & Toy Show, a world-class fun art event from Hong Kong, is coming to Shanghai in December with a collection of trendy art products from around the world.

As an extension project of the 24-year-old Hong Kong anime, comic, and game festival ACG HK, the event has been held at the same venue as the festival for three years and attracts hundreds of thousands of fans and collectors each year.

This will be its debut in Shanghai, where it will be held at The Inlet 8, a century-old alley in Hongkou District.

Wandering among the old shikumen buildings, visitors can find a group of super popular intellectual properties plus noted trendy designers from at home and abroad.

The event will bring a large number of animation and trendy toy IPs familiar to Chinese fans.

One display, "Monchhichi 50th Anniversary Artists Stand By Me," features the popular Japanese doll Monchhichi.

Another display, "Garfield's 45th Anniversary Plays with Artistic Taste," will invite special artists to handpaint the Garfield character on white plates for sale.

At the "Snoopy Pop-up Shop," you can find fancy Snoopy products such as 30cm Snoopy dolls available only on reservation, venue-limited dolls, and limited edition trendy clothes.

Date: Dec 8-11, 10am-7pm

Venue: The Inlet 8

Address: No. 35, Lane 989, Sichuan Rd N., near Wujin Rd 四川北路989弄35号

Admission: 120 yuan (Each ticket comes with a pack of limited-edition cards.)