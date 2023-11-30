News / Metro

Celia by Pulse to transform into tech club on Saturday

  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-11-30
The 'After Dark: Local Heroes' special edition by party planner Space Panda promises an audio odyssey featuring cutting-edge beats and melodic tunes, from house to techno.
Prepare to be captivated as local club Celia by Pulse transforms into a haven for techno aficionados on Saturday.

The "After Dark: Local Heroes" special edition by local party planner Space Panda promises an audio odyssey featuring cutting-edge beats and melodic tunes, from melodic house to techno and in-between.

Participants can surrender to the rhythm and dance beneath pulsating lights, surrounded by the energy of like-minded individuals.

Set against the industrial backdrop of the new Celia space, the event guarantees an immersive experience, bringing together some of the most interesting DJs for a night that should echo in your memories for a long time.

Date: Dec 2, 10pm till late

Venue: Celia Club

Address: 154 Nanyang Rd 南阳路154号

Admission: 100 yuan ( door ticket, includes a drink)

