New cultural venue opens along Suzhou Creek

New cultural venue along Suzhou Creek

A new cultural venue called TBCA opened on Lane 9 Qufu Road this month, becoming the latest newcomer to the vibrant cultural landscape along Suzhou Creek.



The venue is designed to be a brainstem of creative ideas in the arts and culture sector.

At the opening day on December 17, an exhibition called "Invisible Form" also opened and will continue through February 28, 2024.

Duo exhibitions

Two new exhibitions were unveiled at the Meet You Museum in Shanghai this month.



"Meet Ancient Egypt: Mummy, Life and Death in Ancient Egypt," which will run through March 3, 2024, presents 123 cultural relics, including mummies, coffins and amulets with a history over more than 4,000 years.

"Meet Titian and Renaissance: Masterpieces of European Art in 500 Years" features 59 works of 47 masters such as Titian, Raphael, Peter Paul Rubens and Sandro Botticelli. It will run through March 10, 2024.

Drawing competition







A drawing competition for primary and middle school students has wrapped up.

As part of the Jing'an International Sculpture Project, the competition asked children to paint "My friends and I."

Over two months, it has gathered more than 4,000 paintings from Shanghai, Yunnan, Xinjiang and other regions.

Earlier this month, the results were released and about 160 winning paintings are on display at the Jing'an Sculpture Park.

Ginkgo Metro station







The Wenshui Road Metro station of Line 1 has emerged as a new ginkgo appreciation site, known as the ginkgo Metro station on the social networks. It's highly recommended to take photos from the footbridge near the Exit 2.

The district's Changzhong Road, Wanrong Road, Ningsheng Road, Pingshun Road, Changhua Road, Changde Road, Changping Road, Yanping Road and Shimen Road No. 1 are also adorned with ginkgo trees and their golden leaves.

Pop-up concert

A pop-up concert was held on December 3 to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Starbucks' first overseas Reserve Roastery.



The roastery opened in 2017 on Nanjing Road. W as the largest Starbucks property in the world, at almost 2,800 square meters.

It has become a must-go attraction in Jing'an for offering that unique "Willy Wonka" moment, showing visitors the coffee-making process from green beans to a brewed cup.

To celebrate its sixth birthday, musicians from the Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra and youngsters with autism from the Cao Peng Foundation presented a pop-up concert.

Cao, a veteran conductor, and his daughter set up a music salon for autistic children, providing them a platform to gain confidence and express themselves through music.

So far, under the help of Cao Peng Foundation, six youngsters with autism have been granted opportunities to receive training at the roastery to learn how to be baristas.

Photo-taking site

A fountain in front of Wheelock Square at the intersection of Huashan Road and Nanjing Road W. in Jing'an District has become a popular photo-taking site. Place your mobile phone at the edge of the fountain and you can get a photo of the beautiful Jing'an Temple and its reflection.



Unveiling city's tea trading Heritage

An exhibition exploring Shanghai's lesser-known title as a tea trading center has wrapped up at the Haishang Culture Center.



Shanghai is well known as the global coffee capital with the most coffee shops, while its active role in China's tea industry is relatively obscure.

Shanghai has become the most important port for exporting symbolic products representing China, such as porcelain, silk and tea, to the West, after it opened as a treaty port in 1843.

The city grew to become China's largest tea trading center after 1860 because of its proximity to China's major tea producing regions such as Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

The exhibition is designed to showcase the city's tea trading history over the past century, with more than 200 exhibits from Shanghai collectors on display.

Highlights include a wall of old tins from well-established brands such as Wang Yi Ji, Huang Long Tai and Wang Yu Tai, and an array of century-old invoices printed with Chinese and English characters, demonstrating the city's role as an international trade hub.

The exhibition is part of the 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival.