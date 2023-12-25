Feature / District

Early varieties of strawberries hit shelves in Baihe Town

The early varieties of strawberries which Baihe Town in Qingpu District is known for have hit store shelves, bringing the first wave of sweet flavors in early winter to residents.

Upon walking into a greenhouse at Hongqi Village, visitors can enjoy the fragrance of strawberries filling the air.

“We planted a new variety this year, and it grew really well,” said Chen Erfei, head of the Shanghai Helian Vegetable and Fruit Cooperative. “The weather conditions were preferable this year with little rain and no pest infestation for their growth, ensuring the large size and beautiful color of the strawberries.”

The cooperative has planted more than 100 mu (6.66 hectares) of the fruit, with a yield of 50 kilograms daily at present. The price is 120 yuan per kilogram, and is expected to drop gradually as supplies increase.

“We pick strawberries in the morning, and deliver them at lunch time after packaging,” said Chen. “If we receive a large amount of orders, we work through till night to guarantee the strawberries are delivered the same day of picking, to ensure the freshest taste.”

Located along Wusong River, the town has fertile and high-quality soil with a high percentage of organic matter, making it suitable for the growth of high-quality vegetables, fruit and rice.

The history of strawberry planting in the town dates back more than 40 years and the cultivation space has grown to 6,000 mu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
