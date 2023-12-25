Feature / District

Taipu River crabs thrive in good environment

For the fourth consecutive year, hairy crabs raised in Taipu River have taken the gold award from about 2,000 crabs in a national competition held in Shanghai. So what is the secret to their success?

At a cooperative for aquatic farming on Taipu River in Jinze Town, workers were pulling crab traps out of the water. The fresh and meaty hairy crabs were active, and their heavy weight signalled a bountiful harvest again.

The farming space dedicated to hairy crabs this year amounted to about 60 mu (4 hectares) with a yield estimated at around 75 kilograms per mu, about the same as previous years, said Zhu Feng, head of the cooperative.

A good environment promises a good harvest and good quality. The river has fresh water, and boasts abundant aquatic plants.

Thanks to the supreme water quality, the hairy crabs grown here are meaty and delicious, with a slight sweet taste.

The species “Jianghai (meaning river and sea) 21” grows fast and is of high yield, making it famous in the hairy crab family, Zhu said.

In addition to supreme crab stock and water quality, breeding technology is another vital factor.

Zhu Feng livestreams to sell her hairy crabs raised in Qingpu’s Taipu River.

Zhu carefully controlled the breeding density to provide the best growing environment and space for hairy crabs. She used pumpkin and corn as feed formula to ensure the quality of the hairy crabs.

Recently, Zhu has been exploring livestreaming to expand the sales channels of her hairy crabs.

The hairy crab pond is her “livestreaming studio,” and she selects crabs in front of the camera.

Some online fans followed her offline and went to her in person to buy her crabs, and the reputation of the Taipu River hairy crabs has spread even further due to the power of cyberspace.

