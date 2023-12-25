2 bridges across Wusong River open to traffic

Feature / District

The two projects, Wusong River Bridge and Xinsheng Bridge, are both located in the provincial and municipal junction of northern Qingpu District.
Two bridges across the Wusong River opened to traffic recently.

The two projects, Wusong River Bridge and Xinsheng Bridge, are both located in the provincial and municipal junction of northern Qingpu District.

Wei Fulong

Wusong River Bridge

The former connects the Waiqingsong Highway in Qingpu in the south and Lvdi Avenue in Kunshan City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, in the north.

With a designed speed of 60 kilometers per hour, it is a two-way, eight-lane highway, among which six are fast and two are slow.

Wei Fulong

Xinsheng Bridge

The latter project borders Xinsheng Road in Qingpu in the south and Xiangxieli Avenue in Kunshan in the north.

With a designed speed of 60 kilometers per hour, the bridge is 33.9 meters wide and 554 meters long.

The main body of the bridge is 154 meters long and it has four two-way lanes for driving, plus non-motor vehicle lanes and sidewalks alongside.

The bridge has four sets of pedestrian stairs and is an important part of the transportation system of the Anting-Huaqiao-Baihe circle.

In recent years, Qingpu has been taking a leading role in the development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone and has continued to accelerate transportation and infrastructure construction, and connecting regional dead-end roads is of great significance.

In the future, the district will proceed the connection of a new round of provincial boundary dead-end roads, thus powering the development of the demonstration zone.

