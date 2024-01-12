CSG unveils innovative intelligent charging station

The demonstration station recently opened in Songjiang, presenting a novel approach to charging that promises an orderly and shared charging experience for new energy vehicles.

In a groundbreaking move, CSG, a leading industrial intelligent solutions provider, has introduced the Guided Intelligent Charging Demonstration Station in Songjiang, ushering in a new era of organized and hassle-free electric vehicle charging.

The demonstration station at the underground garage of the "Zhongjian • Happiness+" apartment complex recently opened in Songjiang, presenting a novel approach to charging that promises an orderly and shared charging experience for new energy vehicles.

Silver guide rails crisscross half a meter below the ceiling, with black mobile charging units suspended from the rails. This guided charging station utilizes proprietary technologies such as robot-assisted scheduling and transportation, systematic automatic charging, vehicle automatic wake-up and separation control.

Combined with an energy-balanced distribution system, it ensures a seamless coexistence of electric and traditional vehicles in the charging area, automatic and orderly queuing of vehicles and intelligent optimization of power distribution. This transformative technology makes power shortages and the struggle to find charging stations a thing of the past.

"No need to search for a parking spot for my new-energy car; it's so convenient - just a quick scan and you're good to go!" said a delighted vehicle owner, who tried the smart service provided by the guided charging station.

After parking the vehicle in any available spot and inserting the automatically assembled charging gun into the vehicle, a quick scan of the parking spot's QR code with a smartphone triggers the intelligent cloud system.

The system then automatically determines whether the user should begin charging immediately or join a queued lineup. Upon receiving the charging command, an intelligent robot inserts the charging machine into the corresponding socket and removes it once the battery is fully charged. Drivers can pay and leave immediately, with no need to unplug the charging gun or relocate the vehicle.

The guided charging station not only offers simplicity and safety but also significantly enhances efficiency, addressing challenges such as limited parking spaces, occupied charging stations and insufficient power supply for new energy vehicles.

"Under equivalent power conditions, this charging system covers three to ten times more charging spaces than fixed stations," said Zhou Yang, chief strategic executive director of CSG.





