Songjiang Museum decked up in plum blossoms

A flower-themed exhibition is ongoing at the Songjiang Museum, while the Guangfulin Cultural Center is hosting the Mystery of Shanhaijing.

Plum flower exhibition

The Songjiang Museum has unveiled an exhibition themed around plum blossoms. The title, "新岁梅花向春开," perfectly reflects the essence of this exhibition, as plum blossoms signal the arrival of spring. The flower-themed exhibit at the museum welcomes visitors on a sensory journey, where delicate petals and vibrant hues form a vivid portrait of renewal and hope. The exhibition is on display at 233 Zhongshan Road E. until March 10.

Celebrating 3 generations

The exhibition "Water, Ink and Stone" at the Cheng Shifa Art Museum beckons art enthusiasts. It celebrates the artistic legacy of three generations, from Wu Changshuo's magnificent strokes to the talents of Wang Geyi and Cheng Shifa. Their works are a stunning fusion of traditions and innovations, with a seamless blend of watermarks, ink essence, metal touches and stone-like textures. The exhibition is on display at 458 Zhongshan Road M. until February 25.

Mystery of Shanhaijing

The Guangfulin International Cultural Exchange Center is hosting the Mystery of Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) exhibition. Shanhaijing is an ancient text made up of mythological and geographical lore. This extraordinary showcase, hailed as a visual feast, features a 9.9-meter-long and 1.9-meter-high "Mountain and Seas Map," 10,000 sculptures of 447 mountains, over 7,900 tribal figures and over 1,900 divine beasts, herbs and divine trees described in the classic. The exhibition is ongoing at 3088 Guangfulin Road.