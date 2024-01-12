Nature's brushstrokes: celebrating the beauty of mountains and rivers

The "Mountains and Rivers exhibition at The Art+ Century Museum features nearly 300 paintings by more than 60 well-known artists, including Tian Xuesen and Ding Liren.

he Art+ Century Museum in the Rabor Nova, an art and cultural creativity park in Dongjing Town, is hosting the "Mountains and Rivers: The Landscape and Patriotic Sentiments" theme art exhibition.

"Mountains and Rivers" features about 300 paintings by more than 60 well-known artists, including Tian Xuesen, Ding Liren, Huang Yongyu, Chen Jialing, Guan Shanyue and Lin Fengmian.

It is organized into three special exhibitions: "Insects Returning to Nature: The Insect Art World of Ding Liren," "Traveling in the World of Rosy Clouds: Wang Jiafang's Art on Traveling Notes of Xu Xiake" and "Joy in Mountain: Tian Xuesen & Tian Jiyun Father and Son Oil Painting Exhibition." The main exhibition features mostly the works of well-known artists in the Chinese painting circle.

A series of recliner chairs on a verdant lawn greets guests as soon as they reach the creativity park. Upon closer examination, it becomes clear that they are all spray-painted pieces by renowned painter Ding, featuring vibrant insects.

"All kinds of insects were my playmates when I was younger, growing up in the country," Ding, now 93, recalled. "I painted every one of them in addition to playing with them."

Recently, artists have also attempted to recreate them using paper cutting and collage.

In Wang's special exhibition, over 100 works are on display. All of the pieces were made in the last few years by emulating the ancient great traveler Xu (1587–1641) as he traversed China's well-known rivers and mountains.

"Xu is a superb example of a Chinese literati," Wang said. "He lived his entire life exploring the rivers and mountains. My main goal in creating these pieces is to share the natural and patriotic feelings of people and I hope that people will have a greater appreciation for the mountains and rivers."

It is important to note that this display makes complete use of the park's spatial benefits. It presents a "wall-less art museum" for the public by establishing art-life situations and fusing exhibition, interaction, food, play and leisure in public spaces, including lawns, gardens and riverwalks.

Date: through August 1, 2024

Address: 885 Wangjiashe Rd 王家厍路885弄