Feature / District

Art gallery opens in Songjiang countryside

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  10:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
Zhuqiao Art Gallery, Songjiang's first professional art museum, opened in Zhuqiao Village, Shihudang Town.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  10:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
Art gallery opens in Songjiang countryside

A visitor captures a photo of an art work at Zhuqiao Art Gallery.

The first professional art museum in Songjiang's countryside, Zhuqiao Art Gallery, opened in Zhuqiao Village, Shihudang Town.

Surrounded by rivers on all sides, the village exudes an idyllic charm. With 63 hectares of ecological conservation forests and 14 meandering waterways weaving through the village, it's a haven of old trees, birds, white walls and tile-roofed houses, which has inspired artists, calligraphers, sculptors and writers.

"The artists love the Zhuqiao Village setting and are keen to establish themselves here for their artistic creativity," said Jiang Zheng, director of Zhuqiao Art Gallery. "At the same time, villagers enjoy the artists' works as well."

In the gallery's inaugural show, Zhang Ming's works explore nature, ecology and human living conditions.

It features paintings inspired by rural landscapes on Songjiang's southern Huangpu River bank. Ancient streets, alleys, crumbling walls and old trees in courtyards are his subjects. Seemingly chaotic scenes instantly gain clarity, radiating a vibrant vitality with his brush strokes.

"Who would have believed there'd be such a lovely art museum in the village?" exclaimed local villager Miao Miao. "We usually go to the city for exhibitions. Now we have a chic art museum at our doorstep."

The gallery has become more than just a platform for artistic expression as Zhuqiao Village's dynamic art community grows. It has become a cultural hub that fosters community and allows residents of all ages to enjoy the arts.

"It's not just for the artists or the elite; it's for everyone," said another villager, Gu Ming. "We hope the gallery continues to host diverse and thought-provoking exhibitions, bringing high-quality art and culture closer to us."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Huangpu River
Huangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     