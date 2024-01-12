Songjiang shines through in captivating local TV drama

"Blossoms," a TV drama set in 1990s Shanghai, has thrown the spotlight on Songjiang District, where it was filmed.

The recent premiere of "Blossoms," a TV drama set in 1990s Shanghai, has put the spotlight on Songjiang District, where it was filmed.

"Blossoms" marks a significant achievement for the Shanghai Film Group. The Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang has been at the core of its six-year journey, from conception to the screen.

"Blossoms" delves into the vibrant lives of young Shanghai entrepreneurs in the 1990s. It is a historic series. It was the first TV drama to be directed by Wong Kar-Wai and the ninth Shanghai-produced drama to be broadcast on the CCTV network in 2023.

The drama is an adaptation of a novel written by Jin Yucheng, a Shanghai native. It features a stellar cast of Shanghai actors, including Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan and Chen Long.

The Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang was transformed to reflect the nostalgia and authenticity of 1990s Shanghai. The crew invested heavily in recreating iconic downtown locations such as Huanghe Road and Jinxian Road as described in the novel.

This dedication extended to the props and costumes used in the series, with over 3,000 props and 2,900 pieces of clothing sourced from the Shanghai Film Park's extensive collection. These items, originally from the 1990s, provided a tangible link to the past, enhancing the realism of the drama.

The recreation of the iconic neon lights of Huanghe Road, a defining feature of 1990s Shanghai, was especially notable. The Film Park crafted 24 large neon signs and over 50 shop billboards on-site, demonstrating an unparalleled dedication to historical accuracy.