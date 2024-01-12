﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang shines through in captivating local TV drama

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  10:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
"Blossoms," a TV drama set in 1990s Shanghai, has thrown the spotlight on Songjiang District, where it was filmed.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  10:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
Songjiang shines through in captivating local TV drama

A still from the captivating TV drama "Blossoms" that was filmed at the Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang

The recent premiere of "Blossoms," a TV drama set in 1990s Shanghai, has put the spotlight on Songjiang District, where it was filmed.

"Blossoms" marks a significant achievement for the Shanghai Film Group. The Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang has been at the core of its six-year journey, from conception to the screen.

"Blossoms" delves into the vibrant lives of young Shanghai entrepreneurs in the 1990s. It is a historic series. It was the first TV drama to be directed by Wong Kar-Wai and the ninth Shanghai-produced drama to be broadcast on the CCTV network in 2023.

The drama is an adaptation of a novel written by Jin Yucheng, a Shanghai native. It features a stellar cast of Shanghai actors, including Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan and Chen Long.

The Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang was transformed to reflect the nostalgia and authenticity of 1990s Shanghai. The crew invested heavily in recreating iconic downtown locations such as Huanghe Road and Jinxian Road as described in the novel.

This dedication extended to the props and costumes used in the series, with over 3,000 props and 2,900 pieces of clothing sourced from the Shanghai Film Park's extensive collection. These items, originally from the 1990s, provided a tangible link to the past, enhancing the realism of the drama.

The recreation of the iconic neon lights of Huanghe Road, a defining feature of 1990s Shanghai, was especially notable. The Film Park crafted 24 large neon signs and over 50 shop billboards on-site, demonstrating an unparalleled dedication to historical accuracy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Hu Ge
Songjiang
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     